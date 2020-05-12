All apartments in Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA
75577 Desert Horizons Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:58 PM

75577 Desert Horizons Drive

75577 Desert Horizons Drive · (760) 880-9996
Indian Wells
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

75577 Desert Horizons Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210
Desert Horizons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2413 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. A spacious living room w/ fireplace, Living Room w/ flat Screen TV & Dining Room. The Chef's Kitchen has a breakfast bar and a slider out to the Open Atrium w/ built-in gas BBQ. The spacious Master Suite boasts a King bed, Large Walk in Shower, walk-in closet & Views! The 2nd Master Suite offers a Queen bed, walk in closet and en-suite bath & 3rd Room is a Den setting with Queen pull-out Sofa. All have sliders out to their own private patios. The Rear patio offers Views of majestic palms and South Mountain Views over the 4th Green. Community pool/spa just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have any available units?
75577 Desert Horizons Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have?
Some of 75577 Desert Horizons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75577 Desert Horizons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75577 Desert Horizons Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75577 Desert Horizons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive offer parking?
No, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive has a pool.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have accessible units?
No, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75577 Desert Horizons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75577 Desert Horizons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
