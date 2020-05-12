75577 Desert Horizons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available for the 2021 Season. Beautiful South Mountain & Fairway views! Enter through your gated courtyard into this lovely Furnished home which offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. A spacious living room w/ fireplace, Living Room w/ flat Screen TV & Dining Room. The Chef's Kitchen has a breakfast bar and a slider out to the Open Atrium w/ built-in gas BBQ. The spacious Master Suite boasts a King bed, Large Walk in Shower, walk-in closet & Views! The 2nd Master Suite offers a Queen bed, walk in closet and en-suite bath & 3rd Room is a Den setting with Queen pull-out Sofa. All have sliders out to their own private patios. The Rear patio offers Views of majestic palms and South Mountain Views over the 4th Green. Community pool/spa just steps away.