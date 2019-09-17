46568 Arapahoe

Amenities

Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community. Close to Tennis Stadium, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy as a vacation home located just steps from community pool. This upstairs unit has 4 balcony patios to enjoy the mountain views. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, contemporary tile treatment in kitchen and stone added to fireplace. Home features separate laundry room/pantry, spacious bedrooms and incredible mountain views.