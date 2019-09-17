All apartments in Indian Wells
Find more places like 46568 Arapahoe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Wells, CA
/
46568 Arapahoe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

46568 Arapahoe

46568 Arapahoe · (760) 861-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Wells
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

46568 Arapahoe, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Available June 1st to October 31, 2019 for $1795/mo. November & December $3100/mo. January rent is $3400/mo. Rented for February thru June 2020. Nicely furnished 2 BD/2BA home located in Mountain Cove gated community. Close to Tennis Stadium, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy as a vacation home located just steps from community pool. This upstairs unit has 4 balcony patios to enjoy the mountain views. Recently updated with fresh paint, new carpet, contemporary tile treatment in kitchen and stone added to fireplace. Home features separate laundry room/pantry, spacious bedrooms and incredible mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46568 Arapahoe have any available units?
46568 Arapahoe has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46568 Arapahoe have?
Some of 46568 Arapahoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46568 Arapahoe currently offering any rent specials?
46568 Arapahoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46568 Arapahoe pet-friendly?
No, 46568 Arapahoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Wells.
Does 46568 Arapahoe offer parking?
No, 46568 Arapahoe does not offer parking.
Does 46568 Arapahoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46568 Arapahoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46568 Arapahoe have a pool?
Yes, 46568 Arapahoe has a pool.
Does 46568 Arapahoe have accessible units?
No, 46568 Arapahoe does not have accessible units.
Does 46568 Arapahoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46568 Arapahoe has units with dishwashers.
Does 46568 Arapahoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 46568 Arapahoe does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46568 Arapahoe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Wells 1 BedroomsIndian Wells 2 Bedrooms
Indian Wells 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Wells Dog Friendly Apartments
Indian Wells Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CATemecula, CAPalm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
French Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity