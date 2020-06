Amenities

This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ and built in patio cover. You'll learn to love your morning commute as the Mountains on the South of the property greet you every morning as you pull out of your garage. The property is equipped with wonderful accent pieces such as the Stained Glass window on the front of the property. The community is adjacent to Indian Wells Country Club for the golfer in your family while the Guard Gate we'll help you rest easy at night. Enjoy the long list of benefits of being a resident of Indian Wells, makes the perfect part time getaway home or full time residence. Available Seasonal as well! Water and Trash are included