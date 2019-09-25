6311 Miles Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking range

Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom + BONUS ROOM and 1 bath! Walk into a spacious living room with wood-like flooring. This unit features a den, and plenty windows for an abundance of natural sunlight. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, lots of cabinet space, and comes equipped with a stove, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy a BONUS ROOM ideal as an office, vanity room, or guest room! Enjoy some fresh air in your very own backyard. Includes 4 uncovered parking spaces included! The property is located near the 405, 90,10 freeways, Westfield Culver City, Culver/Slauson Park, and more! Schedule a showing today!