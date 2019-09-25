All apartments in Huntington Park
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

6311 Miles Avenue

6311 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Miles Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom + BONUS ROOM and 1 bath! Walk into a spacious living room with wood-like flooring. This unit features a den, and plenty windows for an abundance of natural sunlight. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, lots of cabinet space, and comes equipped with a stove, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy a BONUS ROOM ideal as an office, vanity room, or guest room! Enjoy some fresh air in your very own backyard. Includes 4 uncovered parking spaces included! The property is located near the 405, 90,10 freeways, Westfield Culver City, Culver/Slauson Park, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Miles Avenue have any available units?
6311 Miles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
What amenities does 6311 Miles Avenue have?
Some of 6311 Miles Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Miles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Miles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Miles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Miles Avenue offers parking.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue have a pool?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Miles Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Miles Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
