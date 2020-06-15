2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance carport air conditioning ceiling fan

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Experience comfortable living in a very walkable neighborhood in Huntington Park, California! This unit is conveniently close to and from Downtown Florence-Graham!



This unfurnished apartment (4-unit building, unit B is on the 2nd floor) features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

The bright and airy interior features include tile floors in the living room, bathroom, kitchen; and laminated floor in the bedrooms. Its nice kitchen is equipped with cork countertops and oven range with hood, fine stained cabinets and drawers with ample storage. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A hookup washer and dryer are also available in the building. For climate control, the unit has installed ceiling fans in the bedrooms and an electric wall heater.



For vehicle parking, it has 1 dedicated parking spot for each tenant inside the property. Plus, covered carport storage.

Sorry, no pets (but negotiable only if the applicant has a very good qualification). Smoking is prohibited in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the gas and electric bills whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage. Open for Section 8 applicants (if required rent by the housing authority is reasonable). Hurry! Lease this property ASAP and make it your own!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 84



Nearby parks: Westside Park, Middleton Street Recreation Center, and Roosevelt Park.



Bus lines:

110 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

DASH Chesterfield Square - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed



