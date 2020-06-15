All apartments in Huntington Park
Huntington Park, CA
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B

2102 Zoe Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Experience comfortable living in a very walkable neighborhood in Huntington Park, California! This unit is conveniently close to and from Downtown Florence-Graham!

This unfurnished apartment (4-unit building, unit B is on the 2nd floor) features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
The bright and airy interior features include tile floors in the living room, bathroom, kitchen; and laminated floor in the bedrooms. Its nice kitchen is equipped with cork countertops and oven range with hood, fine stained cabinets and drawers with ample storage. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. A hookup washer and dryer are also available in the building. For climate control, the unit has installed ceiling fans in the bedrooms and an electric wall heater.

For vehicle parking, it has 1 dedicated parking spot for each tenant inside the property. Plus, covered carport storage.
Sorry, no pets (but negotiable only if the applicant has a very good qualification). Smoking is prohibited in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the gas and electric bills whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage. Open for Section 8 applicants (if required rent by the housing authority is reasonable). Hurry! Lease this property ASAP and make it your own!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Nearby parks: Westside Park, Middleton Street Recreation Center, and Roosevelt Park.

Bus lines:
110 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
DASH Chesterfield Square - 0.2 mile
254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have any available units?
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B does offer parking.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B has units with air conditioning.
