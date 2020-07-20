All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:40 AM

1218 Kenilworth Rd Side Studio

1218 Kenilworth Road · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA 94010
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1890 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/25/20 Furnished Studio $5M Zip Code Garden Patio Parking - Property Id: 278507

Fully Furnished Quiet Studio with private entrance, bedroom & bath
+ Extremely safe Hillsborough Knolls area full of $5M homes
+ Queen memory foam bed, 100% cotton sheets & spa towels
+ 50" smart TV, HiSpeed WiFi
+ Unit includes one parking spot for small-medium car (no overnight street parking)
+ Kitchenette with microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, fridge
+ Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Great location...close to SFO & SF"
+ Sunny garden terrace
+ Located just 1.5 miles from Downtown San Mateo, Downtown Burlingame, shops, restaurants & Caltrain to SF and Silicon Valley
+ For 1 person only
+ On-site laundry
+ No Smoking
+ No Pets
+ Hi-Speed Internet included
+ $100 monthly utilities fee all-inclusive
+ Minimum credit score 680
Please contact Ethan at (415) 794-0420 to arrange a safe, private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-kenilworth-rd-side-studio-hillsborough-ca/278507
Property Id 278507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

