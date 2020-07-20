Amenities
Available 07/25/20 Furnished Studio $5M Zip Code Garden Patio Parking - Property Id: 278507
Fully Furnished Quiet Studio with private entrance, bedroom & bath
+ Extremely safe Hillsborough Knolls area full of $5M homes
+ Queen memory foam bed, 100% cotton sheets & spa towels
+ 50" smart TV, HiSpeed WiFi
+ Unit includes one parking spot for small-medium car (no overnight street parking)
+ Kitchenette with microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, fridge
+ Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Great location...close to SFO & SF"
+ Sunny garden terrace
+ Located just 1.5 miles from Downtown San Mateo, Downtown Burlingame, shops, restaurants & Caltrain to SF and Silicon Valley
+ For 1 person only
+ On-site laundry
+ No Smoking
+ No Pets
+ Hi-Speed Internet included
+ $100 monthly utilities fee all-inclusive
+ Minimum credit score 680
Please contact Ethan at (415) 794-0420 to arrange a safe, private viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-kenilworth-rd-side-studio-hillsborough-ca/278507
