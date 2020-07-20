Amenities

Available 07/25/20 Furnished Studio $5M Zip Code Garden Patio Parking



Fully Furnished Quiet Studio with private entrance, bedroom & bath

+ Extremely safe Hillsborough Knolls area full of $5M homes

+ Queen memory foam bed, 100% cotton sheets & spa towels

+ 50" smart TV, HiSpeed WiFi

+ Unit includes one parking spot for small-medium car (no overnight street parking)

+ Kitchenette with microwave, toaster oven, coffee maker, fridge

+ Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

? "Great location...close to SFO & SF"

+ Sunny garden terrace

+ Located just 1.5 miles from Downtown San Mateo, Downtown Burlingame, shops, restaurants & Caltrain to SF and Silicon Valley

+ For 1 person only

+ On-site laundry

+ No Smoking

+ No Pets

+ Hi-Speed Internet included

+ $100 monthly utilities fee all-inclusive

+ Minimum credit score 680

Please contact Ethan at (415) 794-0420 to arrange a safe, private viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-kenilworth-rd-side-studio-hillsborough-ca/278507

Property Id 278507



No Pets Allowed



