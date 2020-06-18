1218 Kenilworth Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710



Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough

• Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown Burlingame

• Spacious: large sunny patio, 10-foot high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, huge closets, oversized bathroom

• Super comfortable: 10" thick Queen memory foam bed, Macy's couch, huge closets, 100% cotton sheets, spa towels, comforter

• 50" SmartTV and Free Hi-Speed WiFi Included

• New kitchenette with 2-burner induction cooktop, stainless microwave, toaster oven, table for 2

• Beautiful AirBnB converted to long-term rental

? "Comfortable clean quiet place in a beautiful neighborhood!"

• Parking for mid-sized car

• Laundry

• Just 25 minutes to San Francisco and Silicon Valley

• Low utilities fee $100/month

• Minimum credit score 680



Please text Ethan or Corina at (650) 275-6040 for more information and to arrange a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295710

No Dogs Allowed



