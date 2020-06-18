All apartments in Hillsborough
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1218 Kenilworth Rd

1218 Kenilworth Road · (415) 794-0420
Location

1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA 94010
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2490 · Avail. Jul 12

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710

Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough
• Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown Burlingame
• Spacious: large sunny patio, 10-foot high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, huge closets, oversized bathroom
• Super comfortable: 10" thick Queen memory foam bed, Macy's couch, huge closets, 100% cotton sheets, spa towels, comforter
• 50" SmartTV and Free Hi-Speed WiFi Included
• New kitchenette with 2-burner induction cooktop, stainless microwave, toaster oven, table for 2
• Beautiful AirBnB converted to long-term rental
? "Comfortable clean quiet place in a beautiful neighborhood!"
• Parking for mid-sized car
• Laundry
• Just 25 minutes to San Francisco and Silicon Valley
• Low utilities fee $100/month
• Minimum credit score 680

Please text Ethan or Corina at (650) 275-6040 for more information and to arrange a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295710
Property Id 295710

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

