Highlands-Baywood Park, CA
2059 Ticonderoga Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2059 Ticonderoga Drive

2059 Ticonderoga Drive · (415) 713-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2059 Ticonderoga Drive, Highlands-Baywood Park, CA 94402
San Mateo Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2059 Ticonderoga Drive · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic Nor-Cal open floor plan for indoor-outdoor living.

Splendidly Furnished inside and out, turn key ready!

- Feature's an open style chef's kitchen, dining area, formal sitting room/living room, 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
- Large fenced lot with plenty of outdoor lounge and play spaces with propane BBQ
- Mature trees and plantings..Oak, Pine, Lavender and wild Poppies await.

Conveniently located in desirable San Mateo Highlands - really great community
Close to Highways 280 & 92, mid-way between SF and Silicon Valley
Easy drive to SF0, Stanford, Foster City, Redwood Shores

Walk to Highlands Rec. Center & Highlands Elementary School
Community pool w/lap swim schedule, tennis, basketball, after-school & summer kids programs; fun classes & activities available
Close to Crystal Springs Reservoir & Pulgas Ridge hiking and biking trails; wind-surfing, kayaking & sailing available on the Bay nearby
10 mile drive to Half Moon Bay & the Pacific Ocean
Crystal Springs Shopping Village just down the hill with 24 Hour Super Market and Gas Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

