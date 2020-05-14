Amenities

parking pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

2059 Ticonderoga Drive Available 05/15/20 Rare Beautiful Mid-Century home with a large yard in amazing community in San Mateo Highlands right off 280 for easy commute! - Beautiful San Mateo/Peninsula Mid-Century California Living home with classic Nor-Cal open floor plan for indoor-outdoor living.



Splendidly Furnished inside and out, turn key ready!



- Feature's an open style chef's kitchen, dining area, formal sitting room/living room, 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

- Large fenced lot with plenty of outdoor lounge and play spaces with propane BBQ

- Mature trees and plantings..Oak, Pine, Lavender and wild Poppies await.



Conveniently located in desirable San Mateo Highlands - really great community

Close to Highways 280 & 92, mid-way between SF and Silicon Valley

Easy drive to SF0, Stanford, Foster City, Redwood Shores



Walk to Highlands Rec. Center & Highlands Elementary School

Community pool w/lap swim schedule, tennis, basketball, after-school & summer kids programs; fun classes & activities available

Close to Crystal Springs Reservoir & Pulgas Ridge hiking and biking trails; wind-surfing, kayaking & sailing available on the Bay nearby

10 mile drive to Half Moon Bay & the Pacific Ocean

Crystal Springs Shopping Village just down the hill with 24 Hour Super Market and Gas Station



For a private showing call/text/email



Eli Meyskens

Relocation / Leasing / Sales

mobile 415.713.8995

www.amsires.com

BRE # 01902318



(RLNE4840690)