Highland, CA
28412 Wild Rose Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:27 AM

28412 Wild Rose Lane

28412 Wild Rose Ln · (951) 201-2443
Location

28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA 92346
East Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite countertops, self-closing drawers and cupboards, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove. Tankless Water Heater for instant hot water available on demand. 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms, all upstairs along with a dedicated upstairs Laundry room. Master bedroom and bath along with ample sized walk-in master closet. Living room space enjoys Upgraded Gas Fireplace and Mantel. Downstairs Tile flooring makes this property a dream. Association maintains front yard landscaping and pool, BBQ and play area. Call on details for viewing this wonderful lease property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have any available units?
28412 Wild Rose Lane has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Highland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
What amenities does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have?
Some of 28412 Wild Rose Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28412 Wild Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28412 Wild Rose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28412 Wild Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28412 Wild Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28412 Wild Rose Lane does offer parking.
Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28412 Wild Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28412 Wild Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 28412 Wild Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28412 Wild Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28412 Wild Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.
