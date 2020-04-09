28412 Wild Rose Lane

Amenities

Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite countertops, self-closing drawers and cupboards, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and stove. Tankless Water Heater for instant hot water available on demand. 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms, all upstairs along with a dedicated upstairs Laundry room. Master bedroom and bath along with ample sized walk-in master closet. Living room space enjoys Upgraded Gas Fireplace and Mantel. Downstairs Tile flooring makes this property a dream. Association maintains front yard landscaping and pool, BBQ and play area. Call on details for viewing this wonderful lease property.