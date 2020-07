Amenities

Over 4000 square feet house on one acre yard. Among million $ houses. 6+ bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 5 car garage, Palm and Fruit trees. flowers all around. Tile roof, hardwood and carpet flooring. Close to HW 15 in North Escondido. Enjoy country living while in the city. Don't miss it. Come and see. by appointments only. A great place to live and enjoy the view and all accommodations you need.