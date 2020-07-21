All apartments in Hesperia
Find more places like 9179 Cherrywood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hesperia, CA
/
9179 Cherrywood Lane
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

9179 Cherrywood Lane

9179 Cherrywood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hesperia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9179 Cherrywood Lane, Hesperia, CA 92344

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home for rent! Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. The family room opens up to the kitchen which offers plenty of cabinet space and an access door to the rear yard. This home has a full guest bathroom as well as a private master bathroom. The master bedroom offers a sliding door access to the large back yard. This home sits in a cul-de-sac on a 8600+ SQFT lot offering plenty of privacy. Close to freeway, schools, and shopping!

Available July 20th!
Rent: $1350/month
Security Deposit: $1350
*utilities not included

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
INCOME 2.5X THE RENT
GOOD CREDIT 640+
PASS BACKGROUND CHECK
POSITIVE RENTAL/MORTGAGE HISTORY
PETS - PLEASE SUBMIT (BREED RESTRICTIONS)

APPLICATION IS ONLINE
www.robertcoleproperties.com

(RLNE5967637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have any available units?
9179 Cherrywood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hesperia, CA.
Is 9179 Cherrywood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9179 Cherrywood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9179 Cherrywood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9179 Cherrywood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane offer parking?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have a pool?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9179 Cherrywood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9179 Cherrywood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hesperia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHesperia 3 Bedroom Apartments
Hesperia Apartments with ParkingHesperia Dog Friendly Apartments
Hesperia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Coto de Caza, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside