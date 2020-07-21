9179 Cherrywood Lane

Amenities
Available Now! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home for rent! Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. The family room opens up to the kitchen which offers plenty of cabinet space and an access door to the rear yard. This home has a full guest bathroom as well as a private master bathroom. The master bedroom offers a sliding door access to the large back yard. This home sits in a cul-de-sac on a 8600+ SQFT lot offering plenty of privacy. Close to freeway, schools, and shopping!
Available July 20th!
Rent: $1350/month
Security Deposit: $1350
*utilities not included
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
INCOME 2.5X THE RENT
GOOD CREDIT 640+
PASS BACKGROUND CHECK
POSITIVE RENTAL/MORTGAGE HISTORY
PETS - PLEASE SUBMIT (BREED RESTRICTIONS)
APPLICATION IS ONLINE
www.robertcoleproperties.com
(RLNE5967637)