9179 Cherrywood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home for rent! Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. The family room opens up to the kitchen which offers plenty of cabinet space and an access door to the rear yard. This home has a full guest bathroom as well as a private master bathroom. The master bedroom offers a sliding door access to the large back yard. This home sits in a cul-de-sac on a 8600+ SQFT lot offering plenty of privacy. Close to freeway, schools, and shopping!



Available July 20th!

Rent: $1350/month

Security Deposit: $1350

*utilities not included



MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

INCOME 2.5X THE RENT

GOOD CREDIT 640+

PASS BACKGROUND CHECK

POSITIVE RENTAL/MORTGAGE HISTORY

PETS - PLEASE SUBMIT (BREED RESTRICTIONS)



APPLICATION IS ONLINE

www.robertcoleproperties.com



(RLNE5967637)