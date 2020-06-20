283 Violet Road

Amenities

Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room. Each of the 4 bedrooms offer plenty of room. The master is extra large with a 4 piece en suite and a private deck that has unobstructed views of the San Pablo Bay. The low maintenance backyard has two wooden decks and side yard access. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Section 8 Accepted



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

