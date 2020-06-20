All apartments in Hercules
283 Violet Road

283 Violet Road · No Longer Available
Location

283 Violet Road, Hercules, CA 94547
The Flowers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nestled in the Hercules Redwoods Community. This spacious home has a very functional floor plan for a large family. Sunny and bright updated kitchen stainless steel appliances and eat-in space. Formal family room, dining room and living room. Each of the 4 bedrooms offer plenty of room. The master is extra large with a 4 piece en suite and a private deck that has unobstructed views of the San Pablo Bay. The low maintenance backyard has two wooden decks and side yard access. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Section 8 Accepted

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Violet Road have any available units?
283 Violet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hercules, CA.
What amenities does 283 Violet Road have?
Some of 283 Violet Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Violet Road currently offering any rent specials?
283 Violet Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Violet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Violet Road is pet friendly.
Does 283 Violet Road offer parking?
No, 283 Violet Road does not offer parking.
Does 283 Violet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Violet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Violet Road have a pool?
No, 283 Violet Road does not have a pool.
Does 283 Violet Road have accessible units?
No, 283 Violet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Violet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 Violet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Violet Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 Violet Road does not have units with air conditioning.
