Hemet, CA
1276 EUCLID ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

1276 EUCLID ST

1276 Euclid Street · (951) 247-2100
Location

1276 Euclid Street, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1276 EUCLID ST · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COZY SENIOR HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! This cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in 55+ Seniors Only Tract features a low maintenance front and back yard, cozy fireplace in living room, newer cabinets in kitchen, and tile floors throughout. Rent $1500 security deposit $1700.

Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required). Call for more info or to schedule a showing, 951-247-2100. We suggest you drive by the properties you are interested in first.www.iehouses.com

(RLNE2768457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 EUCLID ST have any available units?
1276 EUCLID ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
Is 1276 EUCLID ST currently offering any rent specials?
1276 EUCLID ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 EUCLID ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 EUCLID ST is pet friendly.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST offer parking?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not offer parking.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST have a pool?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not have a pool.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST have accessible units?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 EUCLID ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 EUCLID ST does not have units with air conditioning.
