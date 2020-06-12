All apartments in Healdsburg
Find more places like 318 Raven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Healdsburg, CA
/
318 Raven Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

318 Raven Court

318 Raven Court · (707) 824-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Healdsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 Raven Court · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown. Features a Community outdoor pool, spa and Club house.

You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main St, Sebastopol CA, 95472.

One person who will be residing at the property must attend a showing prior to submitting an application.

Each person 18 years or older will need to completely fill out an application. There is a $40 non-refundable application fee for each application payable by cash, cashiers check or money order. Please do not bring personal check.

You must attend a showing before submitting an application.

Please visit our website at www.kelleyrentals.com for a list of available properties as well as details regarding our application process.

Due to the high volume of spam we DO NOT respond to emails. Please call our office if you have any questions or are interested in viewing one of our rental properties 707-872-3607.

(RLNE5195013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Raven Court have any available units?
318 Raven Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Raven Court have?
Some of 318 Raven Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Raven Court currently offering any rent specials?
318 Raven Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Raven Court pet-friendly?
No, 318 Raven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Healdsburg.
Does 318 Raven Court offer parking?
No, 318 Raven Court does not offer parking.
Does 318 Raven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Raven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Raven Court have a pool?
Yes, 318 Raven Court has a pool.
Does 318 Raven Court have accessible units?
No, 318 Raven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Raven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Raven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Raven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Raven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 Raven Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Healdsburg 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CARichmond, CANovato, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAPinole, CA
Corte Madera, CALarkspur, CAUkiah, CASan Anselmo, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyDominican University of California
Solano Community CollegeSonoma State University
Napa Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity