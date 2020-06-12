318 Raven Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown. Features a Community outdoor pool, spa and Club house.



You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main St, Sebastopol CA, 95472.



One person who will be residing at the property must attend a showing prior to submitting an application.



Each person 18 years or older will need to completely fill out an application. There is a $40 non-refundable application fee for each application payable by cash, cashiers check or money order. Please do not bring personal check.



You must attend a showing before submitting an application.



Please visit our website at www.kelleyrentals.com for a list of available properties as well as details regarding our application process.



Due to the high volume of spam we DO NOT respond to emails. Please call our office if you have any questions or are interested in viewing one of our rental properties 707-872-3607.



(RLNE5195013)