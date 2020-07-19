4757 W 133rd St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This is a rare property and opportunity!

Clean and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath 2nd story unit with spacious balcony/patio. The unit is above two, 2-car garages. Located in the Ramona neighborhood of Hawthorne. Close to shopping in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Large windows throughout the house and one skylight!

Comes with stacked washer and dryer, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Water and trash paid. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Must see! Please text or email with questions.

There are exterior stairs to get into the unit. Forced heat. Laminate wood flooring through the dining room, kitchen, large living area, hall and one of the bedrooms. Carpeting in the master bedroom and one other bedroom. Closet organizers (Rubbermaid Configurations) in each closet give you a ton of space to store things.

Unit located on a great street and has beautifully landscaped yards with several fruit trees (Avocado, pomegranate, fig, peach, nectarine, apple, loquat, lime, lemon)

Parking: Tandem parking for two cars allowed on the property at the right end of the driveway.

Lease Details: $2500 deposit. Owner pays trash, water, and gardener. Renter pays gas and electric. Very good to excellent credit required. May consider one pet with $500 additional deposit.



Nearby parks:

Holly Glen Park, Del Aire Park and Hawthorne Memorial Park



Nearby Schools:

Hawthorne Math and Science Academy - 0.66 miles, 9/10

Hawthorne Middle School - 0.6 miles, 6/10

Ramona School - 0.26 miles, 6/10

Washington School - 0.63 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

211/215 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

5 - 0.3 miles

40 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



