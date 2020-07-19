All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4757 W 133rd St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4757 W 133rd St Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4757 W 133rd St Unit B

4757 West 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4757 West 133rd Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This is a rare property and opportunity!
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath 2nd story unit with spacious balcony/patio. The unit is above two, 2-car garages. Located in the Ramona neighborhood of Hawthorne. Close to shopping in Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Large windows throughout the house and one skylight!
Comes with stacked washer and dryer, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Water and trash paid. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Must see! Please text or email with questions.
There are exterior stairs to get into the unit. Forced heat. Laminate wood flooring through the dining room, kitchen, large living area, hall and one of the bedrooms. Carpeting in the master bedroom and one other bedroom. Closet organizers (Rubbermaid Configurations) in each closet give you a ton of space to store things.
Unit located on a great street and has beautifully landscaped yards with several fruit trees (Avocado, pomegranate, fig, peach, nectarine, apple, loquat, lime, lemon)
Parking: Tandem parking for two cars allowed on the property at the right end of the driveway.
Lease Details: $2500 deposit. Owner pays trash, water, and gardener. Renter pays gas and electric. Very good to excellent credit required. May consider one pet with $500 additional deposit.

Nearby parks:
Holly Glen Park, Del Aire Park and Hawthorne Memorial Park

Nearby Schools:
Hawthorne Math and Science Academy - 0.66 miles, 9/10
Hawthorne Middle School - 0.6 miles, 6/10
Ramona School - 0.26 miles, 6/10
Washington School - 0.63 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
211/215 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
5 - 0.3 miles
40 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have any available units?
4757 W 133rd St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have?
Some of 4757 W 133rd St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 W 133rd St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4757 W 133rd St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 W 133rd St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B offers parking.
Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have a pool?
No, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 W 133rd St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4757 W 133rd St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles