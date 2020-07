Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Front standalone unit with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Bright and clean home with updated kitchen and bathrooms and laminate flooring. Three bedroom upstairs, and one bedroom downstairs. Fireplace in family room. Spacious front yard. This unit comes with 3 parking spaces - 2-car garage is attached to the unit, plus a detached 1 car garage. Convenient location west of Hawthorne, close to beach cities, shopping centers, and LAX.