All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 13920 Chadron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13920 Chadron Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13920 Chadron Avenue

13920 Chadron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13920 Chadron Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20918c30f6 ----
Spacious unit, comes with lots of closet, fresh paint and nice balcony.Nice upgrades included. Pictures used for this listing are of similar units. Please make your appointment via www.jamico.com

Relax in our gated and professionally managed building with laundry faciities on-site. Centrally located next to LAX, 105 and 405 freeways. Walking distance to shopping centers and restaurants.

Gardener
Gated Community
Laundry
New Carpet
Vinyl Sheet Floors
Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have any available units?
13920 Chadron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 13920 Chadron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13920 Chadron Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13920 Chadron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue offer parking?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have a pool?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13920 Chadron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13920 Chadron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles