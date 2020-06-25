13019 Park pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The listing price is $3999-$3699!!!and This place was Model home I got; the location is cool because I don't like to use the curtains all over new home all the time!NO blocking!!!so i got the center park views right across street from living room, kitchen ,dinning and bedroom;which is total different feeling ;where the park is including gym,pool,spa,BBQ,game room,banquet room,basketball court; it's 2 bed 2 bath in the Three sixty at south bay gated community.Caesarstone counter top at kitchen area is facing the out side a balcony with all opening views; Master bedroom with large space for the shower,hottop.double sinks,and walking closet;A laundry room;2 car garage It's very easy access to 405,105 FW ,lax area,manhattan beach, ocean beach, whole food and apple store shopping area, restaurants,entertainment facilities ;shopping malls,,,,r just minutes driving ;it's one of the best new home community by the west coast of LA in contemporary style design!