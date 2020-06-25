All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 13019 Park pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13019 Park pl
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:11 AM

13019 Park pl

13019 Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13019 Park Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The listing price is $3999-$3699!!!and This place was Model home I got; the location is cool because I don't like to use the curtains all over new home all the time!NO blocking!!!so i got the center park views right across street from living room, kitchen ,dinning and bedroom;which is total different feeling ;where the park is including gym,pool,spa,BBQ,game room,banquet room,basketball court; it's 2 bed 2 bath in the Three sixty at south bay gated community.Caesarstone counter top at kitchen area is facing the out side a balcony with all opening views; Master bedroom with large space for the shower,hottop.double sinks,and walking closet;A laundry room;2 car garage It's very easy access to 405,105 FW ,lax area,manhattan beach, ocean beach, whole food and apple store shopping area, restaurants,entertainment facilities ;shopping malls,,,,r just minutes driving ;it's one of the best new home community by the west coast of LA in contemporary style design!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13019 Park pl have any available units?
13019 Park pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13019 Park pl have?
Some of 13019 Park pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13019 Park pl currently offering any rent specials?
13019 Park pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13019 Park pl pet-friendly?
No, 13019 Park pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13019 Park pl offer parking?
Yes, 13019 Park pl offers parking.
Does 13019 Park pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13019 Park pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13019 Park pl have a pool?
Yes, 13019 Park pl has a pool.
Does 13019 Park pl have accessible units?
No, 13019 Park pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13019 Park pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13019 Park pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles