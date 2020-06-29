All apartments in Hawthorne
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12920 Central Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:28 PM

12920 Central Avenue

12920 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Hawthorne
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

12920 Central Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
wine room
Contact Tasha Gwilt at 310-667-1664 for showings & an application. Move in 5/26, HOA fee included in rent. This turnkey end-unit 2013 condo has a 2-car garage & elevator access through the secure lobby. At 1654 sq ft, it is larger than many 4 bedroom homes in the South Bay & boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light. Entertain your guests using the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & a large breakfast bar, which opens up to the spacious dining & living rooms. The west-facing balcony is perfect to extend your entertainment space or to relax while grilling dinner. This meticulously maintained one-owner property is well appointed with builder-direct upgrades, including wood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, & dual pane windows. Loaded with conveniences not typically found at this price point, with in-unit washer & dryer, tankless water heater, central A/C, & a master bath with shower, tub, dual sinks & an adjoining walk-in closet. Includes Fridge & washer/dryer! Come home to ThreeSixty South Bay - a 40-acre resort-style gated community with lush landscaping & luxurious amenities, including two heated pools, hot tub, gym, sports courts, billiard & wine rooms, play area & two dog parks. Conveniently located with LAX, shopping, restaurants & multiple beaches all within 4 miles. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn District including Da Vinci Charter Schools. Apply here: https://apply.link/3acBfK9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 Central Avenue have any available units?
12920 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12920 Central Avenue have?
Some of 12920 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12920 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12920 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12920 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12920 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12920 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 12920 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12920 Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 12920 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12920 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12920 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
