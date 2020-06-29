12920 Central Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby wine room

Contact Tasha Gwilt at 310-667-1664 for showings & an application. Move in 5/26, HOA fee included in rent. This turnkey end-unit 2013 condo has a 2-car garage & elevator access through the secure lobby. At 1654 sq ft, it is larger than many 4 bedroom homes in the South Bay & boasts an open floor plan filled with natural light. Entertain your guests using the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & a large breakfast bar, which opens up to the spacious dining & living rooms. The west-facing balcony is perfect to extend your entertainment space or to relax while grilling dinner. This meticulously maintained one-owner property is well appointed with builder-direct upgrades, including wood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, & dual pane windows. Loaded with conveniences not typically found at this price point, with in-unit washer & dryer, tankless water heater, central A/C, & a master bath with shower, tub, dual sinks & an adjoining walk-in closet. Includes Fridge & washer/dryer! Come home to ThreeSixty South Bay - a 40-acre resort-style gated community with lush landscaping & luxurious amenities, including two heated pools, hot tub, gym, sports courts, billiard & wine rooms, play area & two dog parks. Conveniently located with LAX, shopping, restaurants & multiple beaches all within 4 miles. Located in the highly rated Wiseburn District including Da Vinci Charter Schools. Apply here: https://apply.link/3acBfK9