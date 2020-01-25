Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harbison Canyon
Find more places like 313 w noakes st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harbison Canyon, CA
/
313 w noakes st
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 w noakes st
313 West Noakes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
313 West Noakes Street, Harbison Canyon, CA 92019
Harbison Canyon
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Harbison Canyon - Property Id: 69094
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69094
Property Id 69094
(RLNE5450858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 w noakes st have any available units?
313 w noakes st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harbison Canyon, CA
.
What amenities does 313 w noakes st have?
Some of 313 w noakes st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 w noakes st currently offering any rent specials?
313 w noakes st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 w noakes st pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 w noakes st is pet friendly.
Does 313 w noakes st offer parking?
No, 313 w noakes st does not offer parking.
Does 313 w noakes st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 w noakes st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 w noakes st have a pool?
No, 313 w noakes st does not have a pool.
Does 313 w noakes st have accessible units?
No, 313 w noakes st does not have accessible units.
Does 313 w noakes st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 w noakes st has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 w noakes st have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 w noakes st does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
