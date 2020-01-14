Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14521 Old Hwy 80 Available 01/15/20 El Cajon County Charm- 3 Bedroom House with Detached Garage and Large Private Yard - * 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath

* 2 extra Bonus Work Areas for Home Office or ?

* Wood Burning Fireplace

* Close to Freeways, Public Transportation and Shopping

* Private and Quiet

* Scenic Grounds with mature trees and foliage

* Air Conditioning

* Tenant pays all utilities



Available Now! Single Detached home on Large lot, Private driveway with detached 2 car garage and large fenced backyard. Country Charm, not far from the freeway or city amenities. Quit and private with spacious living room and fireplace, Two Extra bonus rooms for office, playroom or ? . Pet ok with owner approval and additional deposit. No aggressive breed dogs or pit bulls or livestock.



Advertised by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group Ca Dre # 01247165 for the owner only (Final tenant decision to be made by property owner )



Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364



(RLNE5425230)