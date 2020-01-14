All apartments in Harbison Canyon
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

14521 Old Hwy 80

14521 Olde Highway 80 · No Longer Available
Location

14521 Olde Highway 80, Harbison Canyon, CA 92021
Harbison Canyon

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14521 Old Hwy 80 Available 01/15/20 El Cajon County Charm- 3 Bedroom House with Detached Garage and Large Private Yard - * 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath
* 2 extra Bonus Work Areas for Home Office or ?
* Wood Burning Fireplace
* Close to Freeways, Public Transportation and Shopping
* Private and Quiet
* Scenic Grounds with mature trees and foliage
* Air Conditioning
* Tenant pays all utilities

Available Now! Single Detached home on Large lot, Private driveway with detached 2 car garage and large fenced backyard. Country Charm, not far from the freeway or city amenities. Quit and private with spacious living room and fireplace, Two Extra bonus rooms for office, playroom or ? . Pet ok with owner approval and additional deposit. No aggressive breed dogs or pit bulls or livestock.

Advertised by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group Ca Dre # 01247165 for the owner only (Final tenant decision to be made by property owner )

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or call 888 448-8364

(RLNE5425230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have any available units?
14521 Old Hwy 80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbison Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have?
Some of 14521 Old Hwy 80's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14521 Old Hwy 80 currently offering any rent specials?
14521 Old Hwy 80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14521 Old Hwy 80 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14521 Old Hwy 80 is pet friendly.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 offer parking?
Yes, 14521 Old Hwy 80 offers parking.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14521 Old Hwy 80 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have a pool?
No, 14521 Old Hwy 80 does not have a pool.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have accessible units?
No, 14521 Old Hwy 80 does not have accessible units.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14521 Old Hwy 80 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14521 Old Hwy 80 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14521 Old Hwy 80 has units with air conditioning.
