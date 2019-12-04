1244 Horsemill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute Upgraded House on Horse Ranch - UNIQUE! Must-see stunning and beautiful private 1BR/1BA with kitchen, laundry room, living room, and fenced yard available now! This is a house on our 2 acre lot next to a primary residence, which includes a horse corral. The property features granite countertops that shine in the open kitchen as well as tastefully chosen hardwood flooring through out the house. Gas stovetop on matching stainless steel; lots of cabinet space make for a well designed kitchen. The property is stunning with great landscaping, mountain views and located next to nature trails.This quaint property is available now.



All utilities (electric, gas, water and trash AND housecleaning) included at an additional price of $100 for single occupant or $150 for two. One parking spot (uncovered).



Horse boarding for qualified tenants a possibility for an extra fee.



Please no drugs or smoking. We're possibly flexible on pets depending on what breed and how many.



For more info, text/call Ryan at (858) 357-5135 or email Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

