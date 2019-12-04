All apartments in Harbison Canyon
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1244 Horsemill Road

1244 Horsemill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Horsemill Road, Harbison Canyon, CA 92021
Harbison Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute Upgraded House on Horse Ranch - UNIQUE! Must-see stunning and beautiful private 1BR/1BA with kitchen, laundry room, living room, and fenced yard available now! This is a house on our 2 acre lot next to a primary residence, which includes a horse corral. The property features granite countertops that shine in the open kitchen as well as tastefully chosen hardwood flooring through out the house. Gas stovetop on matching stainless steel; lots of cabinet space make for a well designed kitchen. The property is stunning with great landscaping, mountain views and located next to nature trails.This quaint property is available now.

All utilities (electric, gas, water and trash AND housecleaning) included at an additional price of $100 for single occupant or $150 for two. One parking spot (uncovered).

Horse boarding for qualified tenants a possibility for an extra fee.

Please no drugs or smoking. We're possibly flexible on pets depending on what breed and how many.

For more info, text/call Ryan at (858) 357-5135 or email Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5342973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Horsemill Road have any available units?
1244 Horsemill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbison Canyon, CA.
What amenities does 1244 Horsemill Road have?
Some of 1244 Horsemill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Horsemill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Horsemill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Horsemill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbison Canyon.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Horsemill Road offers parking.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road have a pool?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road have accessible units?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Horsemill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 Horsemill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

