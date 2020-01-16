All apartments in Granite Hills
2080 Eula Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2080 Eula Lane

2080 Eula Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Eula Lane, Granite Hills, CA 92021
Granite Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
Views! Views!! Views!!! Totally Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with loft and Workshop! MUST SEE!!! - Views, Views, Views! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house 2787 sq.ft with loft house had a total make over! Beautiful wood planking flooring, new carpet, new counter-tops, faucets and much imore. There is a nice size work shop, fireplace, 1.5 car garage. Views all around this house that sits on .52 acres of land. House is off the main street so there is no noise what so ever and the views are breath taking. Loft can be used as an open 4th bedroom, an office, a work out studio, crafts room, game room or anything for that matter!

Some near-by schools include Madison Avenue Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and Granite Hills High. This house is a MUST SEE! This gorgeous house is a one year lease with renewal options.

Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. To be eligible you must collectively make 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit, and NO EVICTIONS.

Sorry NO PETS!

For more information or to set up an appointment to view this unit, please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2747794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Eula Lane have any available units?
2080 Eula Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Granite Hills, CA.
What amenities does 2080 Eula Lane have?
Some of 2080 Eula Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Eula Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Eula Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Eula Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Eula Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granite Hills.
Does 2080 Eula Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Eula Lane offers parking.
Does 2080 Eula Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 Eula Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Eula Lane have a pool?
No, 2080 Eula Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Eula Lane have accessible units?
No, 2080 Eula Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Eula Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Eula Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 Eula Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 Eula Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

