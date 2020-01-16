2080 Eula Lane

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage tennis court

Views! Views!! Views!!! Totally Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with loft and Workshop! MUST SEE!!! - Views, Views, Views! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house 2787 sq.ft with loft house had a total make over! Beautiful wood planking flooring, new carpet, new counter-tops, faucets and much imore. There is a nice size work shop, fireplace, 1.5 car garage. Views all around this house that sits on .52 acres of land. House is off the main street so there is no noise what so ever and the views are breath taking. Loft can be used as an open 4th bedroom, an office, a work out studio, crafts room, game room or anything for that matter!



Some near-by schools include Madison Avenue Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and Granite Hills High. This house is a MUST SEE! This gorgeous house is a one year lease with renewal options.



Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. To be eligible you must collectively make 2.5 times the market rent, have good standing credit, and NO EVICTIONS.



Sorry NO PETS!



For more information or to set up an appointment to view this unit, please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2747794)