Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Goleta
1 Unit Available
47 Dearborn Pl
47 Dearborn Place, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
929 sqft
Fabulous remodel with NEW cabinets, granite, hardware, flooring throughout the unit. Enlarged kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom mirror, and cabinets added.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5655 Pembroke Court
5655 Pembroke Court, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
997 sqft
Charming and Bright 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in a sought after location - Nestled in a private cul-de-sac and in the coveted Kellogg School District, this unfurnished 2 bedroom home offers a sky-lighted kitchen with a gas stainless steal stove for

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2592 sqft
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
13 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
286 Winchester Canyon Road
286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Private Studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Isla Vista
1 Unit Available
6649 Del Playa
6649 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$13,000
- 6649 Del Playa is beautiful Oceanside home unit well located on DP with a large ocean front patio. The home is 6 bed/3.5 bath and has new appliances, new laundry, and free parking. Suitable for 12 people. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4602740)
Results within 5 miles of Goleta

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita)
525 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita) Available 07/01/20 Dream Casita in Hope Ranch! - This gorgeous casitas is detached from the main house and has all of the charm and enjoyment you want! One bedroom and one bathroom, flows nicely through out the single

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
999 Winther Way
999 Winther Way, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1581 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house with beautiful patio area PET FRIENDLY Hope School District - Available now! 999 Winther Way $3800 rent + $4000 security deposit PET FRIENDLY! AIR CONDITIONING! The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located just off of

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.
Results within 10 miles of Goleta

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
616 Calle Del Oro
616 Calle Del Oro, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1872 sqft
Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westside
1 Unit Available
835 W Mission St
835 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Super clean Tudor with Old World charm and modern high-end amenities. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath Upper West side home with outdoor patio and lush surroundings. Looking for 2-6 month lease.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
1226 Portesuello Ave
1226 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1815 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Goleta, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goleta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

