Glendora, CA
979 Shady Lane
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

979 Shady Lane

979 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

979 Shady Lane, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Your new home will be ready to move in around the 10th of April or sooner. This is a beautiful home for lease in the ideal location of Glendora Woods just off the 210 Freeway and the 57. Enjoy this small community with access to the community pool and clubhouse. Your new home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with laminate floors throughout. You will save money with the solar system and artificial turf in the backyard. This home has central air conditioning and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Shady Lane have any available units?
979 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 979 Shady Lane have?
Some of 979 Shady Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Shady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
979 Shady Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Shady Lane pet-friendly?
No, 979 Shady Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 979 Shady Lane offer parking?
Yes, 979 Shady Lane offers parking.
Does 979 Shady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Shady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Shady Lane have a pool?
Yes, 979 Shady Lane has a pool.
Does 979 Shady Lane have accessible units?
No, 979 Shady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Shady Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 Shady Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Shady Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 979 Shady Lane has units with air conditioning.

