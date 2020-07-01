979 Shady Lane

Amenities

garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Your new home will be ready to move in around the 10th of April or sooner. This is a beautiful home for lease in the ideal location of Glendora Woods just off the 210 Freeway and the 57. Enjoy this small community with access to the community pool and clubhouse. Your new home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with laminate floors throughout. You will save money with the solar system and artificial turf in the backyard. This home has central air conditioning and heating.