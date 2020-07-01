Your new home will be ready to move in around the 10th of April or sooner. This is a beautiful home for lease in the ideal location of Glendora Woods just off the 210 Freeway and the 57. Enjoy this small community with access to the community pool and clubhouse. Your new home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with laminate floors throughout. You will save money with the solar system and artificial turf in the backyard. This home has central air conditioning and heating.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 979 Shady Lane have?
Some of 979 Shady Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
