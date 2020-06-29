All apartments in Glendora
845 Glengrove Avenue

845 Glengrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

845 Glengrove Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*LEASE* Lovely Glendora home desirably located within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan that you will love! With an upgraded kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area and large living room, this home offers the perfect space for larger households and hosting guests. As you make your way to the bedrooms, you will notice a master bedroom, master bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bathroom. This home offers an enclosed patio that can be used as an additional bedroom, family room or study. Relax and entertain guests in backyard featuring a patio deck, beautiful stacked-stone walkways, grassy area and block walls for privacy. 2-car detached garage with attached workshop. Gardener included! Rent this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have any available units?
845 Glengrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 845 Glengrove Avenue have?
Some of 845 Glengrove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Glengrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 Glengrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Glengrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 845 Glengrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 845 Glengrove Avenue offers parking.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Glengrove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 Glengrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 Glengrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Glengrove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Glengrove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Glengrove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

