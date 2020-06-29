845 Glengrove Avenue

Amenities

*LEASE* Lovely Glendora home desirably located within the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan that you will love! With an upgraded kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area and large living room, this home offers the perfect space for larger households and hosting guests. As you make your way to the bedrooms, you will notice a master bedroom, master bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms and a hall bathroom. This home offers an enclosed patio that can be used as an additional bedroom, family room or study. Relax and entertain guests in backyard featuring a patio deck, beautiful stacked-stone walkways, grassy area and block walls for privacy. 2-car detached garage with attached workshop. Gardener included! Rent this home today!