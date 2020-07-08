All apartments in Glendora
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

443 N. Loraine Ave

443 North Loraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

443 North Loraine Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely north Glendora home, Excellent neighborhood - Property Id: 276921

Lovely north Glendora home located in an excellent neighborhood! This home boast an open and airy floor plan consisting of 2358 sq.ft including, 4 bedrooms/2 full baths. The 4th bedroom is located downstairs. Central A/C & Heating. Open family room with hardwood flooring and a sliding door leading to the large back yard and BBQ area with panoramic mountain views! The home consists of a good size kitchen, with large pantry. This home is situated on an extra large lot with fruit trees. RV Parking. LOWER YOUR MONTH ELECTRIC BILLS WITH INCLUDED SOLAR PANELS. This home is perfect for entertaining with surround sound throughout formal living room, family room, court yard and back yard. Award winning Glendora Unified school district. Walking distance to downtown Glendora and many hiking trails. The home is located near many shops, restaurants, Azusa Pacific University, Citrus College and La Verne University. Close to 57 and 210 freeways. Don't wait any longer...This one won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276921
Property Id 276921

(RLNE5774967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have any available units?
443 N. Loraine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 443 N. Loraine Ave have?
Some of 443 N. Loraine Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 N. Loraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
443 N. Loraine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 N. Loraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 N. Loraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 443 N. Loraine Ave offers parking.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 N. Loraine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have a pool?
No, 443 N. Loraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 443 N. Loraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 N. Loraine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 N. Loraine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 N. Loraine Ave has units with air conditioning.

