Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

328 W. PAYSON STREET

328 West Payson Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Payson Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Glendora home! - STATUS: Ready to show , call for an appointment

This home has character! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Glendora with Charter Oak Schools. Large yard in both front & back, automatic sprinklers installed. Back yard has a covered patio. Pets ok. Large Family Room with an entertaining area, Central Air and heater, Fireplace! Laminate flooring, new paint. 2 car garage too! Come see today, this one will rent fast!

LOCATION: East of Grand/South of Gladstone

(RLNE5611903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have any available units?
328 W. PAYSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have?
Some of 328 W. PAYSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W. PAYSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
328 W. PAYSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W. PAYSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W. PAYSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 328 W. PAYSON STREET offers parking.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 W. PAYSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have a pool?
No, 328 W. PAYSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 328 W. PAYSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W. PAYSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 W. PAYSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 328 W. PAYSON STREET has units with air conditioning.

