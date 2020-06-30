328 W. PAYSON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Glendora home! - STATUS: Ready to show , call for an appointment



This home has character! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Glendora with Charter Oak Schools. Large yard in both front & back, automatic sprinklers installed. Back yard has a covered patio. Pets ok. Large Family Room with an entertaining area, Central Air and heater, Fireplace! Laminate flooring, new paint. 2 car garage too! Come see today, this one will rent fast!



LOCATION: East of Grand/South of Gladstone



(RLNE5611903)