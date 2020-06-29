All apartments in Glendora
229 S Vermont Avenue

229 S Vermont Ave
Location

229 S Vermont Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
new construction
BE THE 1ST!!! THIS IS YOUR DREAM HOME! THIS BRAND NEW DETACHED HOME is located in the friendly town of Glendora. Save money and the environment as this home is complete with solar panels. The contemporary open floor plans are perfect for your all your living and entertaining needs. The Kitchen is fully upgraded with Stainless Steel Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. The community features a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. Moreton Place is conveniently located to two major freeways, the 210 and the 57, which connect it with the Southern California region. Excellent schools, from elementary to college, are all under 2 miles away. Glendora is an active community and has an extensive system of parks, trails, and recreational programs. The Glendora Country Club, Walnut Creek Park & Equestrian Center and the San Gabriel Mountains are all approximately 2-3 miles away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have any available units?
229 S Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 229 S Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 229 S Vermont Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 S Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
229 S Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 S Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 S Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 S Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 S Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
