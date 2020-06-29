229 S Vermont Avenue

Amenities

BE THE 1ST!!! THIS IS YOUR DREAM HOME! THIS BRAND NEW DETACHED HOME is located in the friendly town of Glendora. Save money and the environment as this home is complete with solar panels. The contemporary open floor plans are perfect for your all your living and entertaining needs. The Kitchen is fully upgraded with Stainless Steel Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. The community features a tot lot, BBQ and picnic area. Moreton Place is conveniently located to two major freeways, the 210 and the 57, which connect it with the Southern California region. Excellent schools, from elementary to college, are all under 2 miles away. Glendora is an active community and has an extensive system of parks, trails, and recreational programs. The Glendora Country Club, Walnut Creek Park & Equestrian Center and the San Gabriel Mountains are all approximately 2-3 miles away.