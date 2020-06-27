All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 2225 Saratoga Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
2225 Saratoga Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

2225 Saratoga Lane

2225 Saratoga Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2225 Saratoga Lane, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
basketball court
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Barely seen any property for rent in this gated Saratoga Estates community which is adjacent to the prestigious Glendora Country Club. Now it is your chance to occupy this fully furnished home with the incredible view of the golf course from the kitchen, the living room, the family room, the balcony of the master bedroom & the back yard. One suite is downstairs and four more bedrooms including a master retreat, another suite, two more good-sized bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. Community amenities include a private park, picnic areas, a basketball court and a children playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have any available units?
2225 Saratoga Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2225 Saratoga Lane have?
Some of 2225 Saratoga Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Saratoga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Saratoga Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Saratoga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane offer parking?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have a pool?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have accessible units?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Saratoga Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Saratoga Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine