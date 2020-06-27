2225 Saratoga Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony playground basketball court fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground

Barely seen any property for rent in this gated Saratoga Estates community which is adjacent to the prestigious Glendora Country Club. Now it is your chance to occupy this fully furnished home with the incredible view of the golf course from the kitchen, the living room, the family room, the balcony of the master bedroom & the back yard. One suite is downstairs and four more bedrooms including a master retreat, another suite, two more good-sized bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. Community amenities include a private park, picnic areas, a basketball court and a children playground.