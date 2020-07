Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY HOME SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN GLENDORA, FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, MAIN FLOOR ONE BEDROOM AND BATH, ALL REMODELED KITCHEN, AND BATHS, NEWER FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, 3 ATTACHED CAR GARAGE, VERY PLEASANT BACK YARD WITH A HUGE COVERED PATIO,DUAL PANE WINDOWS, FORMAL DINING ROOM PLUS FAMILY ROOM, VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS! ONE YEAR LEASE.(OWNERS PREFER 2 YEAR LEASE)