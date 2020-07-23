10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
954 First Street
954 First Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1106 sqft
2 Bedroom Home with Workshop - Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Home with Garage, Workshop and Man Cave or She Shed!! Original hardwood floors in this 1949 home. A lot of character and it is built to last.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7620 Gennaro Way
7620 Gennaro Way, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Amazing Townhouse in a wonderful Gilroy location! This lovely 2 bedroom 3 bath comfortable townhouse is situated within walking distance to downtown Gilroy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
39 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1154 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
78 Units Available
Sunsweet Apartments
90 east 3rd Street, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1214 sqft
COMMUNITY & APARTMENT AMENITIES Enjoy luxurious community amenities without leaving home – like our sun pool and lounging deck, residents’ lounge with WiFi, state-of-the art fitness center, pet grooming station, Amazon package lockers, EV charging
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - Must be 55+ to live in the adult village, 2nd tenant can be 45+.This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
260 W. Dunne Ave #10
260 West Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
2 Story, 2 bedroom , 1 1/2 bath - 2 story, 2 bd. 1 1/2 ba. corner unit ,in the Hidden Meadows neighborhood No Pets Allowed (RLNE5588989)

1 of 10

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
2049 Duane Street
2049 San Felipe Road, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2049 Duane Street in Santa Clara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Gilroy, CA

2 bedroom apartments in Gilroy are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Gilroy near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Gilroy that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

