All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2820 W 154th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2820 W 154th Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

2820 W 154th Street

2820 West 154th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2820 West 154th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single level 3 bdrm 2 bath custom home with tons of upgrades. Living room has fireplace, recessed lights, hardwood floor and custom cabinets. Fabulous large kitchen dining room has recessed lights, travertine floor, granite counter tops, custom Kraft Mate Kitchen cabinets with self closing drawers, stainless steel appliances, central island has 6 burner cooktop and dining counter. Dining room overlooking private patio with flowers and fruit trees. Custom 10 foot patio sliding door has remote rolling shutters. Recessed LED dimming lights, motion detector lights in the bathrooms. Fireplace, his and hers closets in the master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Custom made closet organizers in all three bedrooms. Extra storage space in finished attic with pull down stairs in the hallway. Ring door bell, central A/C and heating. Outdoor Jacuzzi seats 6-7 adults. Detached oversized garage (24x33) with 10 foot high garage doors, 110 and 220 volt outlets finish and drywall finish. You can park 3 vehicles in garage and 1 in driveway; total of 4 spaces if needed. The garage also provides a finished attic. Private gated driveway with remote. Low maintenance private back patio and secured gates. Easy access to major freeway 405,110 and 91. It's just 2 blocks away from El Camino College, minutes from shopping, malls, Space X and NFL Ram Stadium. Short drive to the beach too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 W 154th Street have any available units?
2820 W 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2820 W 154th Street have?
Some of 2820 W 154th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 W 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2820 W 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 W 154th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2820 W 154th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2820 W 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2820 W 154th Street offers parking.
Does 2820 W 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 W 154th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 W 154th Street have a pool?
No, 2820 W 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2820 W 154th Street have accessible units?
No, 2820 W 154th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 W 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 W 154th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 W 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2820 W 154th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles