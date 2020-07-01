2820 W 154th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single level 3 bdrm 2 bath custom home with tons of upgrades. Living room has fireplace, recessed lights, hardwood floor and custom cabinets. Fabulous large kitchen dining room has recessed lights, travertine floor, granite counter tops, custom Kraft Mate Kitchen cabinets with self closing drawers, stainless steel appliances, central island has 6 burner cooktop and dining counter. Dining room overlooking private patio with flowers and fruit trees. Custom 10 foot patio sliding door has remote rolling shutters. Recessed LED dimming lights, motion detector lights in the bathrooms. Fireplace, his and hers closets in the master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Custom made closet organizers in all three bedrooms. Extra storage space in finished attic with pull down stairs in the hallway. Ring door bell, central A/C and heating. Outdoor Jacuzzi seats 6-7 adults. Detached oversized garage (24x33) with 10 foot high garage doors, 110 and 220 volt outlets finish and drywall finish. You can park 3 vehicles in garage and 1 in driveway; total of 4 spaces if needed. The garage also provides a finished attic. Private gated driveway with remote. Low maintenance private back patio and secured gates. Easy access to major freeway 405,110 and 91. It's just 2 blocks away from El Camino College, minutes from shopping, malls, Space X and NFL Ram Stadium. Short drive to the beach too!