1727 W 158th St

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Super clean and quiet apartment. Walking distance to CVS, Marie Calendars, Carrows, Pacific Square (supermarket) and several American and Asian restaurants.



Located on corner of Redondo Beach Blvd. and Western Avenue in Gardena, California.



This is a gated building with 1 parking space for each apartment.



This is a non-smoking property.



We also have a 1-Bedroom - 1 Bath property located at 16020 S Van Ness Avenue in Torrance on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Redondo Beach Blvd. for $1500.



It is much faster to get a response by calling me on my phone at (310) 383-9264.