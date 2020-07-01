All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1727 W 158th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1727 W 158th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:22 AM

1727 W 158th St

1727 West 158th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1727 West 158th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Super clean and quiet apartment. Walking distance to CVS, Marie Calendars, Carrows, Pacific Square (supermarket) and several American and Asian restaurants.

Located on corner of Redondo Beach Blvd. and Western Avenue in Gardena, California.

This is a gated building with 1 parking space for each apartment.

This is a non-smoking property.

We also have a 1-Bedroom - 1 Bath property located at 16020 S Van Ness Avenue in Torrance on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Redondo Beach Blvd. for $1500.

It is much faster to get a response by calling me on my phone at (310) 383-9264.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 W 158th St have any available units?
1727 W 158th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 1727 W 158th St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 W 158th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 W 158th St pet-friendly?
No, 1727 W 158th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1727 W 158th St offer parking?
Yes, 1727 W 158th St offers parking.
Does 1727 W 158th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 W 158th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 W 158th St have a pool?
No, 1727 W 158th St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 W 158th St have accessible units?
No, 1727 W 158th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 W 158th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 W 158th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 W 158th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 W 158th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles