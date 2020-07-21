1510 W. 146th Street #8

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Garage and 1 parking space - Great location! Near Casino and easy freeway access
Features:
* Gated Community
* Hardwood Floors
* All appliances- gas stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave
* Washer and dryer
* Huge master bedroom closet
* Custom mirrors in living area
* Built in wine rack
* Cozy condo community
* Garage and one uncovered parking space
* Water and trash paid
Sorry- condo community does not allow dogs
Indoor cat only accepted
Call for a tour:Lucille at 562-433-0934 or text 562-220-8987
No Dogs Allowed
