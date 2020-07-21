1510 W. 146th Street #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Garage and 1 parking space - Great location! Near Casino and easy freeway access



Features:



* Gated Community

* Hardwood Floors

* All appliances- gas stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave

* Washer and dryer

* Huge master bedroom closet

* Custom mirrors in living area

* Built in wine rack

* Cozy condo community

* Garage and one uncovered parking space

* Water and trash paid

Sorry- condo community does not allow dogs

Indoor cat only accepted



Call for a tour:Lucille at 562-433-0934 or text 562-220-8987



(RLNE5453734)