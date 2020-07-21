All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1510 W. 146th Street #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1510 W. 146th Street #8
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

1510 W. 146th Street #8

1510 West 146th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1510 West 146th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Garage and 1 parking space - Great location! Near Casino and easy freeway access

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with garage and parking space

Features:

* Gated Community
* Hardwood Floors
* All appliances- gas stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave
* Washer and dryer
* Huge master bedroom closet
* Custom mirrors in living area
* Built in wine rack
* Cozy condo community
* Garage and one uncovered parking space
* Water and trash paid
Sorry- condo community does not allow dogs
Indoor cat only accepted

Call for a tour:Lucille at 562-433-0934 or text 562-220-8987

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5453734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have any available units?
1510 W. 146th Street #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have?
Some of 1510 W. 146th Street #8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W. 146th Street #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W. 146th Street #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W. 146th Street #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 offers parking.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have a pool?
No, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have accessible units?
No, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 W. 146th Street #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 W. 146th Street #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles