Chic artwork and all-new decor fill this stylish studio in the hip Silver Lake neighborhood. Walk to eateries and drive minutes to attractions such as Hollywood Boulevard. Includes tree-shaded deck with picnic table. Sleeps 2.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have any available units?
18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.