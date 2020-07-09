All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908

18908 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

18908 Waverly Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Chic artwork and all-new decor fill this stylish studio in the hip Silver Lake neighborhood. Walk to eateries and drive minutes to attractions such as Hollywood Boulevard. Includes tree-shaded deck with picnic table. Sleeps 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have any available units?
18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 currently offering any rent specials?
18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 pet-friendly?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 offer parking?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not offer parking.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have a pool?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not have a pool.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have accessible units?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not have accessible units.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18908 Waverly Drive Unit: 18908 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles