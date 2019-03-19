All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

13916 Hala Way

13916 Hala Way · No Longer Available
Location

13916 Hala Way, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and has new paint and flooring throughout. It is within a gated community and has a two-car attached garage that contains washer/dryer hookups. The bedrooms are specious, especially the master. The property has a patio and two balconies, one off the master bedroom and another off another bedroom. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Garden Grove, just south of the 22 Freeway, and a short distance from many parks, including Mile Square Park and Centennial Regional, as well as a 10 minute drive to Santa Ana College. Sorry, no pets. To submit your application, copy/paste https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp into a browser. ** Call Eric at 949-409-8585 with any questions**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13916 Hala Way have any available units?
13916 Hala Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13916 Hala Way have?
Some of 13916 Hala Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 Hala Way currently offering any rent specials?
13916 Hala Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13916 Hala Way pet-friendly?
No, 13916 Hala Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13916 Hala Way offer parking?
Yes, 13916 Hala Way offers parking.
Does 13916 Hala Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13916 Hala Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13916 Hala Way have a pool?
No, 13916 Hala Way does not have a pool.
Does 13916 Hala Way have accessible units?
No, 13916 Hala Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13916 Hala Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13916 Hala Way has units with dishwashers.
