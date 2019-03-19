13916 Hala Way

Amenities

This two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and has new paint and flooring throughout. It is within a gated community and has a two-car attached garage that contains washer/dryer hookups. The bedrooms are specious, especially the master. The property has a patio and two balconies, one off the master bedroom and another off another bedroom. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Garden Grove, just south of the 22 Freeway, and a short distance from many parks, including Mile Square Park and Centennial Regional, as well as a 10 minute drive to Santa Ana College. Sorry, no pets. To submit your application, copy/paste https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp into a browser. ** Call Eric at 949-409-8585 with any questions**