neighborhood 4
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Neighborhood 4, Foster City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,203
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
18 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Neighborhood 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
27 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,406
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,686
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,616
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
Beachcomber Apartments
1441 Beach Park Boulevard, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1118 sqft
1441 Beach Park Blvd. #122 Available 06/01/20 Waterfront Living in Foster City - Stare out your living room windows, or stroll across the street to the beach. Enjoy a long walk, hike or bike every day from right outside your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,634
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,248
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,646
1100 sqft
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
838 Boardwalk Place #304
838 Boardwalk Place, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
838 Boardwalk Place #304 Available 07/17/20 Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
530 Shorebird CIR 7101
530 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Coming Soon...Premier waterfront ground floor location with water views from nearly every vantage. You'll love entertaining on your large wind protected deck with dramatic water views.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 Admiralty Lane
1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1505 sqft
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.
Last updated April 4 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
650 Pilgrim Drive
650 Pilgrim Drive, Foster City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 650 Pilgrim Drive in Foster City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
620 Marlin Court
620 Marlin Court, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1540 sqft
A private serene waterfront home Marlin Cove in redwood shores. It has 2 bed 2.5 bath, 2 level townhome, 2 car garage, Wood deck by waterway, Washer and dryer in laundry room, Breakfast nook, living and dining room & so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
705 Widgeon ST
705 Widgeon Street, Foster City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3060 sqft
Executive living at its best! Elegant custom home with 3,300 sqft on 1/4 acre lot. Grand entry to cathedral ceilings, living room with circular stairs, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with center island.
Results within 5 miles of Neighborhood 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
80 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
