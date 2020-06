Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Cutie - Property Id: 36521



2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with covered parking - upstairs and downstairs with cute side yard. Dishwasher, walk-in closet on a quiet cul de sac. Address is 4715 Hayford #3 - Pets considered. Coin operated laundry on premise and shared with 4plex. Available June 23, 2020.



We will be showing the property THIS Sunday June 21 from 3-4pm. We request that you bring a face mask to view the property as well as RSVP that you will attend.



1. To qualify you must have a 640 or greater credit score and 2.5x rent that is verifiable. If you are under on either of these items we will consider you as a tenant with 2 months rent paid in advance plus deposit.

2. No section 8.

3. Pets ok with deposit and approval (we would rather have a large quiet dog than a small dog that barks!)

4. Max 2 adults / 2 children living on the premise.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to having you at our open house and hopefully as a tenant! For questions please email nata69th@gmail.com. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36521

Property Id 36521



(RLNE5856248)