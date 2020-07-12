Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

185 Apartments for rent in Florin, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Florin
7629 Bogey Court
7629 Bogey Court, Florin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
Recently refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Sacramento. Newly painted interior, with energy-saving dual pane windows. Central heat and air conditioning. Private backyard and one-car garage. Pets OK - see pet policy below.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Florin
7307 AVE HASKELL
7307 Dave Street, Florin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
7418 Whitmore St
7418 Whitmore Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
This is It! - Immaculate home. Home is sharp with a nice floor plan separating the living room in the front of the home for quietness and having the family room in the back of the home off the kitchen. Family room has a fireplace for cozy winters.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cordova
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Parkway
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
818 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
South Rosemont
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1240 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Pocket
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
College-Glen
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florin, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

