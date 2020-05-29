All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 5921 Hooper Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
5921 Hooper Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5921 Hooper Ave.

5921 Hooper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5921 Hooper Avenue, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
59th & Hooper - Property Id: 288702

Central Los Angeles
Rent: $1,600.00
Address: 5921 Hooper St. LA 90001
Old House with (2 bedroom, and extra room 6 ftX11 ft can be used as an office, kitchen and full bathroom).
Utilities: Included (Water, Electric and Gas)

Newly remodeled close to Downtown, Airport and USC. Private entrance, 1st floor no second floor, shared yard. Granite counter top, Laminate and ceramic floors. Street parking. Call Maria or John 818-240-8816 or 818-454-5270 for more information application, and floor plan E-Mail jmyateem@hotmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288702
Property Id 288702

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have any available units?
5921 Hooper Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
Is 5921 Hooper Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Hooper Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Hooper Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. offer parking?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have a pool?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Hooper Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Hooper Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GarageFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles