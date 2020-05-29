5921 Hooper Ave.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated some paid utils

Central Los Angeles

Rent: $1,600.00

Address: 5921 Hooper St. LA 90001

Old House with (2 bedroom, and extra room 6 ftX11 ft can be used as an office, kitchen and full bathroom).

Utilities: Included (Water, Electric and Gas)



Newly remodeled close to Downtown, Airport and USC. Private entrance, 1st floor no second floor, shared yard. Granite counter top, Laminate and ceramic floors. Street parking. Call Maria or John 818-240-8816 or 818-454-5270 for more information application, and floor plan E-Mail jmyateem@hotmail.com

No Pets Allowed



