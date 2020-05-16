1248 E 70th

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Duplex for rent in the heart of Los Angeles. Completely upgraded one bedroom apartment, features, brand new kitchen with appliances included, new wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, windows, new bathroom,doors, electrical, plumbing, etc. Private front yard tastefully done with artificial turf, large front porch ideal for out door furniture to extend your living space, private lot, secured with a large wooden sliding gate, gate remote control included, parking for two cars. Best of all, complete utilities are included with your monthly rent. Come see for your self!!