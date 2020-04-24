All apartments in Florence-Graham
1218 E 82nd Street
1218 E 82nd Street

1218 East 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 East 82nd Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath - Recently refurbished unit on 82nd. This Two Bedroom one Bathroom in very nicely situated. Large living room space, and fantastic kitchen that can accommodate all appliances plus a dining table, the two bedrooms are large to fit all you need to live well. The carpet was just installed and the whole unit was recently refurbished. It one of the best units in the area with a lot of light permeating it. One gated parking space is included in the garage.

Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Carpet floors, Living room, Dining room, Office, Ceiling fans
Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated
Utilities and Extras: Parking available, Laundry hookups in unit, Not furnished
Building and Surroundings: Small building, Recently renovated, Gated property
Lease Terms: Pets negotiable, water included, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, 1 parking spot, Water included, Lawn care included

(RLNE5695423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 E 82nd Street have any available units?
1218 E 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1218 E 82nd Street have?
Some of 1218 E 82nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 E 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 E 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 E 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 E 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 E 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 E 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 1218 E 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 E 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 E 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 E 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 E 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

