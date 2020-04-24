1218 E 82nd Street

Amenities

Fully remodeled 2 bed 1 bath - Recently refurbished unit on 82nd. This Two Bedroom one Bathroom in very nicely situated. Large living room space, and fantastic kitchen that can accommodate all appliances plus a dining table, the two bedrooms are large to fit all you need to live well. The carpet was just installed and the whole unit was recently refurbished. It one of the best units in the area with a lot of light permeating it. One gated parking space is included in the garage.



Rooms and Interior: Recently rehabbed, Carpet floors, Living room, Dining room, Office, Ceiling fans

Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated

Utilities and Extras: Parking available, Laundry hookups in unit, Not furnished

Building and Surroundings: Small building, Recently renovated, Gated property

Lease Terms: Pets negotiable, water included, One year lease, No smoking, Parking included, 1 parking spot, Water included, Lawn care included



