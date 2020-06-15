Amenities

Updated Sonoma Highway home with fireplace! Pet Negotiable, Available Now. - Sonoma Properties is now offering for one year lease the property located at 17177 Sonoma Highway, which is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom property. This is an updated very clean home. The property has new laminate flooring in the living room & both bedrooms, and features a fireplace, fresh paint, washer/dryer hookups located in the garage, a private fenced in back yard patio area, and a 1 car garage with additional storage. Pet negotiable with additional deposit. This property is move-in ready now.



For more information, please call Sonoma Properties at (707) 939-2024.

BRE Lic. #01931046



(RLNE5440481)