Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

17177 Sonoma Highway

17177 Sonoma Highway · (707) 939-2024
Location

17177 Sonoma Highway, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, CA 95476

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17177 Sonoma Highway · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Sonoma Highway home with fireplace! Pet Negotiable, Available Now. - Sonoma Properties is now offering for one year lease the property located at 17177 Sonoma Highway, which is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom property. This is an updated very clean home. The property has new laminate flooring in the living room & both bedrooms, and features a fireplace, fresh paint, washer/dryer hookups located in the garage, a private fenced in back yard patio area, and a 1 car garage with additional storage. Pet negotiable with additional deposit. This property is move-in ready now.

For more information, please call Sonoma Properties at (707) 939-2024.
BRE Lic. #01931046

(RLNE5440481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

