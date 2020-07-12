Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fallbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House)
3548 Rosa Way, Fallbrook, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House) Available 08/01/20 The Perfect Guest House Unit, Located on Stunning Property, Private Everything, minutes to Downtown Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Royal Glen Drive
218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1623 sqft
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/11/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Morro Road
730 Morro Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1573 sqft
730 Morro Road Available 09/14/20 Lovely Single Story Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Fallbrook, Minutes to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Oberlander Way
258 Oberlander Way, Fallbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2156 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
741 Magarian Rd
741 Magarian Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1200 sqft
741 Magarian Rd Available 01/10/20 Charming Two Bedroom (optional third) Home in Fallbrook - Great location and wonderfully upgraded!.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
868 E. Alvarado Street #23
868 East Alvarado Street, Fallbrook, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
945 sqft
868 E. Alvarado Street #23 ~ Charming Upstairs Condo in Fallbrook! - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom, 945 square foot condo in Fallbrook.
Results within 1 mile of Fallbrook

1 of 18

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)
3219 Alta Verde Drive, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$875
120 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
46755 Camaron Road
46755 Camaron Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2245 sqft
46755 Camaron Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Country Home and Property conveniently located between Fallbrook & Temecula! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
5281 Village Drive
5281 Village Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3643 sqft
Beautiful Modern House 4bd 4ba 3 Car Garage - 5281 Village Dr., Oceanside Designer Single Family Home 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths Built in 2006 3640 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
5117 Greenbrook Street
5117 Greenbrook Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1037 sqft
5117 Greenbrook Street Available 08/15/20 Spacious Single Story Home Near Camp Pendleton! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Enjoy cooking in this spacious kitchen which features wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
North Valley
1208 Players Dr
1208 Players Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3203 sqft
Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,329
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
12 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
City Guide for Fallbrook, CA

"Three days a week and I'm home at the ranch in Fallbrook with my avocados." (-Martin Milner)

Fallbrook can defy your expectations about Southern California. If you're tired of crowded SoCal cities set right on the beach, this community will charm you. Its main claim to fame centers on avocados, though oak trees and citrus fruit have also shaped this adorable area.

Fallbrook is a small unincorporated community of about 30,000 people. The area, which is located in San Diego County, is known for being the "Avocado Capital of the World." That probably gives you a good idea of the kind of community Fallbrook is: rural, quaint, and green, with a winding road that goes for six miles before coming to a stop at the closest freeway. Since this community is about half an hour from the beach, its temperatures can get up to 100 degrees in the summer, but it does still get the occasional ocean breeze.If you like the idea of affordable housing at least for a California city and being a short drive away from beaches and everything else San Diego has to offer, Fallbrook is a good place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fallbrook, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fallbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

