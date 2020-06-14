Apartment List
58 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1240 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Laguna Stonelake
13 Units Available
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
9625 Oakham Way
9625 Oakham Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1824 sqft
55+ Community! - This adorable home is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, carpet & tile throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to kitchen nook and living room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laguna Ridge Village
1 Unit Available
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Valley Hi - North Laguna
14 Units Available
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Sacramento
33 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Encina
5 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Woodside
8 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,555
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.

About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Elk Grove, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

