58 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 49
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 16
Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.
About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Elk Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.