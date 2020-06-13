/
accessible apartments
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA
Laguna West
7 Units Available
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Laguna West
18 Units Available
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Lakeside
10 Units Available
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
South Rosemont
6 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Downtown Sacramento
3 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,696
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1008 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,215
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Midtown
227 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
