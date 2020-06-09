717 Indiana Court #3

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool playground bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

? LOCATION - Walk score 73 (very walkable). Explore - El Segundo, a hidden gem near beaches, cool eateries and more! Minutes from Manhattan Beach, 105 and 405 Freeway - direct access to Santa Monica, VENICE, downtown, Long Beach, DISNEYLAND, Hollywood & Beverly Hills. This is the PERFECT apartment to explore the best of LA



? SPECIFICS - enjoy the 920 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom (3 rooms) APARTMENT. Rooms are on opposite sides of the apartment, separated by a corridor, so you're not sharing a wall = lots of PRIVACY



? LAUNDRY - enjoy our NEW washer/dryer in the apartment



? PARKING - be glad to have your own small parking space in LA to fit a regular-sized car (please do not rent large vehicles)



? POOL - dive into our petite shared swimming pool with floaters. Often empty. Enjoy Kitchen Aid BBQ in case you want to grill :)



? PARK & kids PLAYGROUND - enjoy easy access to nature - right outside our building



? we're ECO-friendly!

- Solar panels

- EV car charger (a plug for use with your own charger)

- Upcycled furniture

- Air filtering plants

- Eco-friendly cleaning

- Recycling

- Copper plumbing: better health

- New energy-efficient appliances

and much more...



(RLNE5730501)