717 Indiana Court #3

Amenities
? LOCATION - Walk score 73 (very walkable). Explore - El Segundo, a hidden gem near beaches, cool eateries and more! Minutes from Manhattan Beach, 105 and 405 Freeway - direct access to Santa Monica, VENICE, downtown, Long Beach, DISNEYLAND, Hollywood & Beverly Hills. This is the PERFECT apartment to explore the best of LA
? SPECIFICS - enjoy the 920 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom (3 rooms) APARTMENT. Rooms are on opposite sides of the apartment, separated by a corridor, so you're not sharing a wall = lots of PRIVACY
? LAUNDRY - enjoy our NEW washer/dryer in the apartment
? PARKING - be glad to have your own small parking space in LA to fit a regular-sized car (please do not rent large vehicles)
? POOL - dive into our petite shared swimming pool with floaters. Often empty. Enjoy Kitchen Aid BBQ in case you want to grill :)
? PARK & kids PLAYGROUND - enjoy easy access to nature - right outside our building
? we're ECO-friendly!
- Solar panels
- EV car charger (a plug for use with your own charger)
- Upcycled furniture
- Air filtering plants
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Recycling
- Copper plumbing: better health
- New energy-efficient appliances
and much more...
