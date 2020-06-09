All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 717 Indiana Court #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
717 Indiana Court #3
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

717 Indiana Court #3

717 Indiana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

717 Indiana Court, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
? LOCATION - Walk score 73 (very walkable). Explore - El Segundo, a hidden gem near beaches, cool eateries and more! Minutes from Manhattan Beach, 105 and 405 Freeway - direct access to Santa Monica, VENICE, downtown, Long Beach, DISNEYLAND, Hollywood & Beverly Hills. This is the PERFECT apartment to explore the best of LA

? SPECIFICS - enjoy the 920 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom (3 rooms) APARTMENT. Rooms are on opposite sides of the apartment, separated by a corridor, so you're not sharing a wall = lots of PRIVACY

? LAUNDRY - enjoy our NEW washer/dryer in the apartment

? PARKING - be glad to have your own small parking space in LA to fit a regular-sized car (please do not rent large vehicles)

? POOL - dive into our petite shared swimming pool with floaters. Often empty. Enjoy Kitchen Aid BBQ in case you want to grill :)

? PARK & kids PLAYGROUND - enjoy easy access to nature - right outside our building

? we're ECO-friendly!
- Solar panels
- EV car charger (a plug for use with your own charger)
- Upcycled furniture
- Air filtering plants
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Recycling
- Copper plumbing: better health
- New energy-efficient appliances
and much more...

(RLNE5730501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have any available units?
717 Indiana Court #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 717 Indiana Court #3 have?
Some of 717 Indiana Court #3's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Indiana Court #3 currently offering any rent specials?
717 Indiana Court #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Indiana Court #3 pet-friendly?
No, 717 Indiana Court #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 offer parking?
Yes, 717 Indiana Court #3 offers parking.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Indiana Court #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have a pool?
Yes, 717 Indiana Court #3 has a pool.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have accessible units?
No, 717 Indiana Court #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Indiana Court #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Indiana Court #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Indiana Court #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles