4873 Dalewood Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Fabulous Serrano 4/4 home with pool and outdoor living at its finest! - Wonderful 2 story very livable 3367+ sf of living space + 1/3 acrea of pure enjoyment including large pool and spa area, separate cabana lounge area, covered outdoor bbq/entertainment area perfect for year round entertaining; 4 bedrooms + office, large master suite with soaking tub and private balcony; all appliance including washer/dryer; 3 car garage, and pool and lawn service are included. You won't find a better gem in Serrano! Call Select Property Management Cameron Park for more information or to schedule a time to view 530-677-1414.



