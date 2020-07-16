All apartments in El Dorado Hills
4873 Dalewood Drive.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

4873 Dalewood Drive

4873 Dalewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4873 Dalewood Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
Serrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Serrano 4/4 home with pool and outdoor living at its finest! - Wonderful 2 story very livable 3367+ sf of living space + 1/3 acrea of pure enjoyment including large pool and spa area, separate cabana lounge area, covered outdoor bbq/entertainment area perfect for year round entertaining; 4 bedrooms + office, large master suite with soaking tub and private balcony; all appliance including washer/dryer; 3 car garage, and pool and lawn service are included. You won't find a better gem in Serrano! Call Select Property Management Cameron Park for more information or to schedule a time to view 530-677-1414.

(RLNE5119667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have any available units?
4873 Dalewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Dorado Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4873 Dalewood Drive have?
Some of 4873 Dalewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4873 Dalewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4873 Dalewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4873 Dalewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4873 Dalewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Dorado Hills.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4873 Dalewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4873 Dalewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4873 Dalewood Drive has a pool.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4873 Dalewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4873 Dalewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4873 Dalewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4873 Dalewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

