Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

3710 Devon Ct

3710 Devon Court · (916) 932-8577
Location

3710 Devon Court, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3710 Devon Ct · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3052 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car Garage. The extended drive easily accommodates a Boat, RV or additional vehicles. Upon entry, you’ll instantly fall in love with the home’s recently updated flooring and wrought-iron railings, spacious open Floorplan, large windows allowing for tons of natural light, incredible VIEWS of the LAKE from every room, and tall ceilings creating the space you’ll love! Entertain guests in your gorgeous Open Concept Living Room and Formal Dining Area. The open Kitchen and island offer tons of counter space, VIEWS of the lake,a cute office area, and easy access to your backyard COVERED DECK! With a MAIN FLOOR MASTER and private Office, this home lives like a single story! You’ll love the updated Master Bathroom and the attention to detail in this home! Upstairs has 2 Jack-n-Jill bedrooms with one that has its own private BALCONY access with unobstructed views of the lake and landscaped backyard. With just a minute’s walk to the COMMUNITY Clubhouse, POOL, and TENNIS COURTS - this home has it all! Take your stand board or paddle boat out of storage and enjoy lakeside living in this GATED COMMUNITY, just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and a GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Don’t delay, a RARE OPPORTUNITY like this won’t last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Devon Ct have any available units?
3710 Devon Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3710 Devon Ct have?
Some of 3710 Devon Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Devon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Devon Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Devon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Devon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Dorado Hills.
Does 3710 Devon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Devon Ct does offer parking.
Does 3710 Devon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Devon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Devon Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3710 Devon Ct has a pool.
Does 3710 Devon Ct have accessible units?
No, 3710 Devon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Devon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Devon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Devon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Devon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
