3710 Devon Ct

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS EL DORADO HILLS LAKESIDE HOME FOR RENT! - RARE and IMMACULATE LAKESIDE RENTAL WITH STUNNING VIEWS!! Located in a GATED Community on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, the LONG Driveway and tastefully landscaped yard greets you as you pull into the 3 Car Garage. The extended drive easily accommodates a Boat, RV or additional vehicles. Upon entry, you’ll instantly fall in love with the home’s recently updated flooring and wrought-iron railings, spacious open Floorplan, large windows allowing for tons of natural light, incredible VIEWS of the LAKE from every room, and tall ceilings creating the space you’ll love! Entertain guests in your gorgeous Open Concept Living Room and Formal Dining Area. The open Kitchen and island offer tons of counter space, VIEWS of the lake,a cute office area, and easy access to your backyard COVERED DECK! With a MAIN FLOOR MASTER and private Office, this home lives like a single story! You’ll love the updated Master Bathroom and the attention to detail in this home! Upstairs has 2 Jack-n-Jill bedrooms with one that has its own private BALCONY access with unobstructed views of the lake and landscaped backyard. With just a minute’s walk to the COMMUNITY Clubhouse, POOL, and TENNIS COURTS - this home has it all! Take your stand board or paddle boat out of storage and enjoy lakeside living in this GATED COMMUNITY, just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and a GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Don’t delay, a RARE OPPORTUNITY like this won’t last long!



No Pets Allowed



